Crime and comedy are two genres that go well with each other! Crime is enjoyable for those who love to predict what happens next and find out the motive of the killer, long before it is revealed on screen. Comedy series are a comfort genre, which can work, no matter when we watch it. So, what is better than watching series that has the best of both worlds? If your weekend watchlist is empty, this is the perfect time to watch these best crime comedy series on OTT!

Best Crime Comedy Series to watch on OTT this weekend!

1. High Potential (JioHotstar)

Morgan Gillory is a single mother with an IQ of 160. She can see patterns and is very intelligent with a photographic memory. She uses her skills and abilities with the LAPD as a consultant, in exchange for finding about her missing ex, Roman.

This series has excellent cinematography and unpredictable episodes, making it a must-watch!

2. Only Murders in the Building (JioHotstar)

Three strangers who are obsessed with true crime find themselves entangled in one, while they begin investigating about a murder of a neighbour in their apartment building.

3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Netflix, JioHotstar)

Ray Holt is an eccentric commanding officer. He leads his diverse and quirky team of odd detectives to solve the crimes in Brooklyn, New York City.

4. Poker Face (JioHotstar)

Charlie Cale has an exceptional ability, which is to detect lies. She uses this unique ability to travel across the United States and solve cases of random individuals she meets on the road.

Earning a critical acclaim, this series should be on your weekend watchlist for sure!

5. Barry (JioHotstar)

Barry is a former Lance Corporal from the US Marines and Afghanistan veteran who is now an assassin. He follows a target to an acting class and discovers the joy of acting. He loves it so much, that he is ready to let go of his old life.

Ranging from dark comedy to sitcoms, your entertainment for the weekend is sorted with these best crime comedy series! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfy on the couch and stream these entertaining shows now!

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