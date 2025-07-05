The weekend is finally here, so entertainment should be limitless! The entire week has been full of entertainment, but the weekend watchlist might be empty. During these times, people often tend to lean towards re-watching their favourite series for more comfortable enjoyment. There are several series that tick all the boxes: a great cast and a phenomenal storyline, but are not widely recognised. If you want to watch something interesting, here are the top 8 unique series on OTT that are worth your time!

1. Your Friends and Neighbors

After getting fired from his job, a hedge fund manager slowly starts to lose importance in life. In order to maintain his appearance and status, he begins to steal from his wealthy neighbors. Fate catches up when he breaks into the wrong house and witnesses a grave incident.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

2. From

A strange town encounters fatal and paranormal creatures during night time, which appear like humans. With no way to access the outer world and no exit from the town, the residents follow a set of rules that keep them alive. But a bunch of outsiders enter the town, wrecking havoc.

This criminally underrated series should be on your watchlist for the nail-biting story!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Q Force

Seeking recognition from the American Intelligence Agency, a bunch of queer agents form the Q-Force where they engage in adventure filled missions. Watch this hilarious adult animation series for the laughs and gags!

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. The Studio

Heading one of the world’s most profitable movie studios is not a job for the weak. Matt Remick is now heading the Continental Studios, where he and his team are at crossroads for celebrity approval and creative expansion. Will he manage to keep the creative spark in an industry that demands uniqueness?

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

5. Manifest

The flight of Montego Air 828 has taken off and disappeared for a long time. After five and a half years, the flight lands at its initial destination. The passengers and flight crew appear unharmed and oblivious of the fact that they were presumed missing. What follows is strange obsession and fear of the supernatural as the world conspires countless theories as to what happened in the air.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Pip Fitz-Amobi is an intellectually gifted girl, who begins to investigate into the missing case of Andie Bell and the prime suspect of the case, Sal Singh. She joins forces with Sal’s brother, Ravi, to find out the truth. The deeper the duo dig into the case, the more danger befalls them.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. High Potential

Morgan has a knack for arranging things in their proper order and can’t stand disorderliness. One night while working her cleaning shift in a police prescient, she rearranges a crime board, sparking conflict among the officers. After explaining herself, she is offered a job as a consultant in the force, where she helps detectives solve crimes.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

8. Murderbot

In a technologically advanced future, a rogue security bot who names itself the Murderbot, gains free will after hacking into the system. Obsessed with digital media, it stays under the radar and remains undetected. To keep up the facade, it joins a mission of protecting scientists on a dangerous planet. How long can it stay unnoticed? Watch to find out!

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

With these top 8 unique series, you can browse through the OTT platforms and pick your choice. So, what are you waiting for? Stream these entertaining flicks now!

