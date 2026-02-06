Top 7 Netflix Indian web series to stream this weekend!

Netflix is one of the leading OTT streaming platforms, with several subscriptions from around the world. The Indian branch of this streaming services was launched in 2016, marking 10 years since its inception. With the weekend fast approaching, here are some top Netflix Indian web series that you can binge-watch!

Top Netflix Indian Web Series to watch this weekend!

1. Sacred Games

This is one of the earliest original Indian Netflix web series, garnering several global fans. An honest cop is faced with a fugitive gang boss who offers a cryptic warning, which sets off the cop on a quest to save Mumbai from doom.

2. Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web

A dedicated and patriotic team of custom officers who lock horns with a notorious smuggler, who leads a powerful syndicate. But unexpected obstacles threaten their safety, so can the team take the damage? This high-stakes series will have you by the edge of your seat with its unpredictable plot until the end!

3. Delhi Crime

Inspired by real and fictional events, this Indian police procedural crime drama series follows the fictional Delhi police force, as they investigate high-profile crimes in the city.

4. Mismatched

After a family-arranged blunder, two teens connect. At a summer program, cautious love blooms, and unspoken emotions soon trail close behind their fragile orbit.

5. Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu can solve any problem in Bollywood. However, he is unable to solve his own problems after his father is released from prison. What could be more complicated than the world of celebrities.

6. Heeramandi

The ruthless Mallikajaan rules over an elite house of courtesans, thriving in wealth and power. But a rival steps in, threatening her reign, while a rebellion brews in British-ruled India.

7. Dabba Cartel

Five middle-class women running a traditional dabbawala service unexpectedly become involved in a high-stake drug operations. As their networks expands, the ladies encounter dangerous circumstances, through which they navigate with caution.

Fill your weekend with entertainment with these top Netflix Indian web series, ranging from nail-biting thrillers to bone-chilling crime! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some munchies, gather your tribe, and start watching these flicks now!

