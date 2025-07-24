Women-centric media is gaining the recognition it deserves this year. There have been phenomenal releases of such movies and films this year, such as the heart-warming portrayal of love through three generations of women in When Life Gives You Tangerines, the messy marriage and life of Uma in Sister Midnight, and how women can work alongside danger while sustaining their lives in The Dabba Cartel. If you enjoy watching stories that showcase women in lead roles, these top 6 women-centric movies & series released in 2025 should be on your watchlist!

1. All We Imagine As Light

Prabha and Anu share an apartment together in the bustling city of Mumbai. Prabha is married to her estranged husband who lives in Germany and Anu is a single woman. A mysterious package arrives from Germany, which unfolds a series of chaotic events. A story of womanhood, life, and identity, this movie is a must-watch.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. The Residence

Ever wonder what would Enola Holmes be in the modern age? The Residence showcases just that with Cordelia Cupp, a world famous detective who is asked to identify the culprit in the murder of the White House Chief Usher.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. The Buccaneers

Set during the Gilded Age, five young women of the American nouveau riche are sent to London in hopes of securing good husbands. The eccentric behaviour and extroverted nature of these American women stir up the tea in London’s High Society. This historical drama showcases the delicate bonds of sisterhood and the glorification of sacrifices made for family.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. When Life Gives You Tangerines

Based primarily in Jeju Island, a loud-outspoken girl and a calm steadfast boy’s love story spans three decades in the form of four seasons, as they ride the highs and lows of life.

P.S: Have a box of tissues with you while watching this masterpiece, you’ll need it.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. K-Pop Demon Hunters

Rumi, Mira, and Zoey are global superstars of the girl group Huntrix, where they sell out stadiums and perform energetic concerts without breaking a sweat. These global superstars also shoulder a heavy responsibility of keeping the Earth safe from demon evasion. The demon world takes a page out of Huntrix’s book and arrive on Earth in disguise as a handsome five member boy band.

Can Huntrix manage to save their fans from this demonic boy band?

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Dabba Cartel

Five middle-aged women run a traditional dabbawala (lunchbox) service. On a fateful day, they become involved in a high-stakes drugs mission. From there, these women begin to blur the line between law enforcements and betrayals surrounding their business, while keeping up their normal life facade.

OTT Platform: Netflix

These top 6 women-centric movies and series released in 2025 each have a different storyline, star-studded cast, and unique characters, making any of them perfect for a binge-watch! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfortable, and start streaming these electrifying flicks!

