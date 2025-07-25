Owing to non-interlocking works between Thadi-Duvvada DN line for Complete Track Renewal (CTR) in the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR), some trains have been cancelled which may be of note to Visakhapatnam passengers.

According to a press note issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K Sandeep, the trains which have been cancelled are:

The Train No 67285 Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam MEMU passenger leaving Rajahmundry on 26, 28 and 30 August, and Train No 67286 Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry MEMU passenger leaving Visakhapatnam on 26, 28 and 30 August.

Similarly, Train No17267 Kakinada-Visakhapatnam MEMU Express leaving Kakinada on 26, 28 and 30 August and Train No 17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada MEMU Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 26, 28 and 30 August have been cancelled..

Train No 22876 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Uday Express leaving Guntur on 26 and 30 August, Train No 22875 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Uday Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 26 and 30 Augus have been cancelled.

Train No 12718 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Ratnachal Superfast Express leaving Vijayawada on 26, 28 and 30 August, Train No 12717 Visakhapatnam- Vijayawada Ratnachal Superfast Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 26, 28 and 30 August have also been cancelled.

People have been requested to note the trains cancelled and plan their travel to and from Visakhapatnam and other cities accordingly.

DRM inspects works

Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra, accompanied by officials, inspected Visakhapatnam station on 24 July. The DRM inspected various amenities like parking and waiting halls, lift, catering stalls, and platforms. He also reviewed the infrastructure works in progress at the station with senior officials.

