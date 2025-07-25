The Andhra Pradesh government has announced plans to invite tenders for the metro rail projects in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on 25 July 2025.

In the initial phase, tenders will be floated for 40% of the total project expenditure. Combined, the two metro systems are estimated to cost Rs 21,616 crore — with Rs 11,498 crore allocated for the Visakhapatnam project and Rs 10,118 crore for Vijayawada. Both projects will be executed under a 50:50 cost-sharing agreement between the Central and State governments.

To support the funding structure, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) will contribute Rs 4,101 crore for the Vizag metro, while the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will provide Rs 3,497 crore for the Vijayawada metro.

The Visakhapatnam metro will span 76.9 km across three corridors and include around 54 stations. Meanwhile, the Vijayawada metro will cover 38.9 km over two corridors — a 22 km stretch from Gannavaram to Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), and an 11 km link from PNBS to Penamaluru — featuring 33 stations, one of which will be underground. The project also includes a 4.7 km double-decker flyover section.

Both metro projects are being developed under a combination of public-private partnership (PPP) and viability gap funding (VGF) models, with anticipated financial assistance from the Central government under the Metro Rail Policy 2017. The policy emphasizes economically viable and environmentally sustainable mass transit systems for urban areas.

With the tenders being floated, this marks another step towards the progress of Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro Rail projects.

