As the economic and infrastructural development in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gains momentum, improved connectivity between key cities like Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad has become a top priority. Several transformative transport projects are in the pipeline, aiming to enhance mobility, reduce travel time, and stimulate regional growth. Below are the key upcoming projects that are set to redefine travel between the coastal city of Visakhapatnam and the capital city of Telangana, Hyderabad.

Among the key initiatives is the Khammam–Devarapalli National Highway (NH-365BB), a four-lane, access-controlled greenfield project that’s nearing its final stages of construction. As per reports, over 80% of the work has been completed, and the highway is on track for inauguration this year.

Spanning 162 km, the highway stretches from Suryapet in Telangana to Devarapalli in Andhra Pradesh. The project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 2,214 crore under the supervision of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Once operational, this route will serve as a strategic alternative to the longer and busier Hyderabad–Visakhapatnam corridor via Vijayawada, which currently covers about 622 km. The new highway will reduce the travel distance by 56 km, easing pressure on existing roads and offering a faster and smoother travel experience to cities like Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam.

Complementing the highway upgrade is an ambitious plan to introduce semi high-speed rail corridors connecting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Approved in 2023, the preliminary engineering and traffic (PET) surveys for these rail lines have now been completed, and route alignments have been finalised.

Two key rail corridors are part of this initiative include Shamshabad (Hyderabad) to Visakhapatnam via Vijayawada and Kurnool to Visakhapatnam via Kacheguda.

Both routes will pass through Suryapet, establishing it as a major junction in future intercity travel.

The Shamshabad–Visakhapatnam corridor, in particular, is poised to be a game-changer. Starting at Umdanagar railway station near Shamshabad Airport, this line will span approximately 618 km, with trains designed to operate at speeds of up to 220 km/h. Likely featuring 12 stations along the route, the corridor will connect key towns while ensuring fast intercity access. Once operational, travel time between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam will be slashed to 4.5 hours, a significant improvement over the current 12-hour journey by conventional trains and 8.5 hours by the Vande Bharat Express.

Together, these major transportation projects reflect a focused effort to bridge the distance between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

