The Vizag Police Commissioner, Shankabrata Bagchi, told the media on 24 July 2025, Thursday, that 73 individuals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in 59 property offense cases reported in June. He also added that properties worth Rs 46 lakh have been recovered from the accused.

The commissioner also stated that a total of 84 property offense cases have been reported in June. Out of these, 59 cases were solved using technology, resulting in property worth Rs 46,03,665 being recovered. Additionally, almost 400 mobile phones worth Rs 60 lakh were also recovered, bringing the total recovery to Rs 1.06 crore. These include 1.2 kg of gold, 427 grams of silver, and Rs 5.67 lakh in cash.

The solved 59 cases include three robberies, one daytime house break-in, three nighttime house break-ins, three motorcycles, five snatchings, five auto-rickshaw thefts, six wire thefts, and 33 ordinary thefts.

As a precautionary measure, 440 CCTV cameras are installed in different spots in the city and 108 crime awareness meetings were held in June. Awareness about different crimes and importance of CCTV cameras were created by the police personnel. Crime-prone areas are now under surveillance using special patrolling techniques. Drones are used to compensate in isolated areas for surveillance areas.

These are some of the precautionary measures taken in accordance with the property offense cases reported in Vizag in June. The police have asked the people to use Chatbot (9490617916) or the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to report complaints regarding related to lost or stolen phones.

