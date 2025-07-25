In a step toward improving academic infrastructure, Divi’s Laboratories Limited (DLL), has donated Rs 3.21 crore to Andhra University as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, under the leadership of Chairman Murali K Divi. The funding is aimed at modernising laboratory facilities and enhancing access to safe drinking water across the campus.

As part of this initiative, Chemistry Laboratory-1 was upgraded for Rs 36 lakhs, while Chemistry Laboratory-2 received a more extensive modernisation effort worth Rs 49.96 lakhs. These labs have been redesigned to meet the needs of postgraduate students and research scholars. They are now equipped with vital scientific tools and equipment, including fume chambers, dry ovens, vacuum ovens, secure chemical storage, and essential experimental chemicals.

Andhra University Vice Chancellor Prof G P Rajasekhar formally inaugurated the newly renovated Chemistry Lab-2. The event was attended by senior representatives from DLL, including Vice President L V Ramana and General Manager Y S Koteswara Rao, as well as faculty and staff members from both institutions. Prof Rajasekhar emphasised that these modern laboratories would significantly enhance the university’s learning and research capabilities, providing students with the infrastructure required to pursue high-quality scientific work.

In addition to the laboratory upgrades, DLL’s contribution included the installation of 72 RO water purification units valued at Rs 2.36 crore. These units, accompanied by overhead tanks, stainless steel storage containers which will be strategically placed throughout the university to ensure clean drinking water is readily available to students and staff.

The RO plants have been installed across various departments, hostels, and administrative blocks, ensuring coverage of the entire campus community. Arts College (10), Science College (14), Pharmacy College (2), Law College (1), Engineering College (11), Women’s Engineering College (2), IASE (1), Distance Education Centre (1), Researchers’ Hostel (3), Women’s Hostels (3), Boys’ Hostels (10), International Students’ Hostel (3), and 11 in other offices.

By investing in both educational resources and essential utilities, Divi’s Laboratories has set an example on how the industry can collaborate with academia through their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and work together to push the society forward.

Also read: Tenders to be invited for Visakhapatnam Metro today