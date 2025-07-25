Visakhapatnam is known for its living relics of colonial history. Once a strategic port town for the British, the city still bears the architectural and cultural imprints of its colonial past. From the charming Lighthouse to St Aloysius High School, Vizag sets the perfect tone for those interested in India’s colonial heritage.

Vizag’s colonial legacy creates a foundation for those intrigued by India’s past. And if you’re someone who loves exploring history through travel, then stepping out of Vizag and into other lesser-known colonial cities across India will open up a fascinating journey. While most people think of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, or Kolkata when discussing colonial heritage, this guide is for those who want to look beyond. Here are some incredible cities influenced by the colonial era that you can visit from Vizag that still wear their colonial past with pride.

1. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Once the summer capital of British India, Shimla feels like a British town dropped into the Himalayas. The entire city is filled with colonial-era buildings like the Viceregal Lodge, a grand structure that housed the British Viceroy. Christ Church, with its neo-Gothic style and stained-glass windows, adds a European touch to the skyline. Mall Road and The Ridge are perfect for a stroll through British architecture in the city.

2. Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Known for its stunning natural scenery, Dehradun offers a quieter, refined colonial heritage. With legendary institutions like the Indian Military Academy (IMA) and the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun was one of the most prominent educational hubs during the British India era. The city is also home to a few of India’s most elite schools, such as The Doon School, Welham Boys School, both built during the late British era.

3. Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling, with its rolling tea gardens established during the Raj, British boarding schools, and charming cottages, transports visitors to another time. The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, also known as the “Toy Train,” is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that once carried British officials through the hills. Visit colonial-era hotels like Windamere, which used to be a boarding house for English bachelors.

4. Puducherry (Pondicherry)

This former French colony on the southeast coast feels more like a European town than an Indian city. The French Quarter is lined with pastel-colored houses, cobblestone streets, and colonial villas with ornate balconies. The Promenade Beach hosts a few of the heritage buildings, including the French Consulate, Notre Dame des Anges Church, and Governor’s House, all of which tell stories of the city’s unique Indo-French past.

5. Kochi, Kerala

Kochi (or Cochin) has layers of colonial influence, Portuguese, Dutch, and British. In Fort Kochi, you’ll find narrow lanes filled with colonial-style houses, art cafes, and historic spots like St. Francis Church (where Vasco da Gama was buried), Mattancherry Palace, and the Jewish Synagogue. The old-world vibe is preserved in its architecture and way of life, offering a blend of international cultures like nowhere else.

6. Goa

Beyond its party image, Goa was one of the most prominent places where the Portuguese colonial legacy stands strong. Explore Old Goa, with its massive churches like the Basilica of Bom Jesus and Se Cathedral, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The Latin Quarter of Fontainhas in Panaji features narrow lanes, colourful buildings, and ceramic-tiled houses that retain their Iberian charm.

India’s colonial history is etched in stone, architecture, and culture, waiting to be explored. For those in Vizag, visit these colonial cities which offer a walk through time. So pack your curiosity and step into the past.

Also read: After the Visakhapatnam-Araku train, here are 6 Vistadome coaches in India you must experience!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel updates.