History has always been a fascinating backdrop with stories filled with battles, revolutions, and legends. These timeless events often inspire us to imagine what it would be like to live in those moments, facing the chaos of war, the power struggles of empires, or the rise of legendary figures. To bring these ideas to life, filmmakers often take creative liberty, blending historical settings with fictional characters and storylines that feel emotionally real, even if the details aren’t always accurate. So, here are six interesting historical fiction films that deliver drama, action, and emotion.

1. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

Set during World War II, this Quentin Tarantino film follows two separate plots to assassinate Nazi leaders, one by a Jewish cinema owner and the other by a group of American soldiers known as the “Basterds.” Their paths converge in a fiery finale that rewrites history in true Tarantino style.

2. RRR (2022)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

On of the epic Indian films which has received international fame, RRR tells the fictional story about two of our Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who form a bond and go on a mission against British rule. Packed with emotion, high-energy action, and larger-than-life moments, it’s a thrilling ride from start to finish.

3. Mohenjo Daro (2016)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Set in 2016 BC during the Indus Valley Civilisation, which is considered to be one of the largest and most civilized of it time,. This film follows a young man who travels to the city of Mohenjo-Daro and becomes involved in a political conflict and a forbidden love story. It uses a historical setting to tell a dramatic, fictional tale.

4. All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)

Where to watch: Netflix

Based on the classic novel, this film tells the story of a young German soldier who experiences the horrors of trench warfare during World War I. It focuses on the emotional and physical toll of war, highlighting the human cost over historical detail.

5. Gladiator (2000)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Netflix

After being betrayed by the emperor’s son, a Roman general is forced into slavery and rises as a gladiator to seek vengeance. Set in ancient Rome, the film is one of the most iconic movies of all time, telling a story of loss, honour, and revenge.

6. 300 (2006)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar

A stylised retelling of the Battle of Thermopylae, 300 follows King Leonidas and his 300 Spartans as they stand against the vast Persian army. With intense visuals and dramatic storytelling, the film delivers a highly fictional but visually stunning version of ancient history.

These historical fiction films may not always stick to the facts, but they bring history to life in unforgettable ways. Whether you’re drawn to epic wars, ancient empires, or stories of resistance and revenge, these movies offer a gripping look at the past through a lens of imagination.

