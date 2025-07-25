For us Vizag folks, a getaway to Lambasingi is a beloved monsoon ritual. While the early morning trek to the iconic “meghasamudram” viewpoint remains a breathtakingly significant part of the trip, a visitor may find themselves wondering “What else is there to do?” afterwards. Well, with monsoon gushing in, there are several waterfalls in and around Lambasingi that are bound to come alive again. The next time you make a getaway from Visakhapatnam to Lambasingi, here are some waterfalls around the area you could check out:

Kothapalli Waterfalls

Location: Gangaraju Madugula

Distance from Lambasingi: About 39 km

Discovered by locals in 2012, Kothapalli Waterfalls has quickly grown into one of the most popular natural attractions near Lambasingi. Situated near Paderu in the Visakhapatnam district, this waterfall cascades over the Ghostani River and flows into a calm pool below, surrounded by thick forests and coffee plantations. At around 500 feet deep in a valley, it’s a stunning sight to behold.

Reaching the falls involves a short yet scenic 2-kilometre trek from the parking area, which is well-maintained. Nature photographers and peace-seekers will find this spot ideal for a half-day visit.

Yarravaram Waterfalls

Location: Yerravaram

Distance from Lambasingi: About 12 km

Yerravaram Waterfalls, located just 20 km from Lambasingi and 25 km from Narsipatnam, is a charming natural retreat in the Yerravaram valley. Surrounded by wide green meadows and rolling hills, the waterfall measures about 10 feet in height and 15 feet in width, cascading into a small pool below.

This is a year-round waterfall, but the monsoon brings out its true beauty. It’s a great pick for those who enjoy mild hikes and offbeat natural experiences. Adventurers looking to combine hill-climbing with sightseeing will find Yerravaram especially rewarding.

Dharamattam Waterfalls

Location: Cheedipalem

Distance from Lambasingi: About 36 km

A favourite among Narsipatnam locals, Dharamattam (or Daramattam) Waterfalls lies about 17 km west of the town. This scenic spot is popular not just for its waterfall but also for its spiritual significance. A Lord Shiva temple and a large Shiva statue nearby attract scores of devotees during Shivaratri and Karthika Masam.

The area doubles up as a picnic destination for families and friends. Its cultural significance, paired with its serene surroundings, makes this waterfall a great combination of devotion and nature.

Valasampeta Waterfalls

Location: Rajupeta (near Krishna Devi Peta)

Distance from Lambasingi: About 48 km

Located to the north of Krishna Devi Peta village and around 32 km from Narsipatnam, Valasampeta Waterfalls is a gem hidden in the hills. It’s a popular spot thanks to its relatively cool climate and stunning views.

Trekkers can climb to the top of the waterfall where a peaceful Shiva temple awaits. The journey is serene, the views are lush, and the sounds of falling water offer a therapeutic experience for visitors seeking quiet and spirituality.

Lambasingi Waterfalls

Location: Lambasingi

Distance from Ghat Road Start: About 23 km

This lesser-known waterfall is located right within Lambasingi itself, about 23 km from the start of the Lambasingi ghat road. Though small in size, it offers a quiet and tranquil environment tucked away in the hills. Accessing the waterfall requires a trek of about 1.5 km through a muddy trail, so it’s best avoided by families with children or elderly visitors.

A small Durga temple nearby, which can be used as a reference point. Surrounded by dense green forests, this waterfall is a hidden treasure perfect for those craving solitude in nature.

So this monsoon, when you pack your bags, go beyond the usual sunrise views. Let these cascading waterfalls near Lambasingi turn your next getaway into an adventure.

