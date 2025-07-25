The weekend is finally here, and there is no limit to entertainment! There are many phenomenal releases slated for today, such as the action-packed K-drama Trigger, the heart-warming Happy Gilmore 2, and the suspense thriller Mandala Murders. If you are looking to add to your watchlist, this is the article for you. Here are the top new movies and series releases on OTT this Friday!

1. Sarzameen

Neglected by his military father, a boy stumbles into enemy lines and gets lost. Years later, he reconciles with his family with a tear-jerking reunion. But what happens when the son’s real intentions are revealed?

Watch this emotional rollercoaster of a movie to find out!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. The Winning Try

After getting his career hit a block from a doping accident, a rugby star finds himself in the middle of his childhood school, taking on a losing rugby team. While training them in the sport, he begins to find purpose and redemption on the way.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Rangeen

Disgraced by his wife’s blatant cheating, a straight-laced man walks down the path of paid intimacy as a form of revenge. This impulsive rage quickly simmers into awkward encounters and unwanted associations which pave the way for his journey to discover himself.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

4. Happy Gilmore 2

Happy is back from retirement to make his daughter’s dream of attending an expensive ballet school come true. This hilarious movie starring Adam Sandler in his cult-classic role is sure to make your weekend even better!

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Saunkan Saukanay 2

Nirmal is at odds while handing his wives, sisters Naseeb and Kirna, as they wage wars for his affections. Entering the house as the third umpire, Nirmal’s mother brings home an Italian woman, to help the sisters reunite.

OTT Platform: Zee 5

6. Trigger

A large amount of illegal weapons are delivered to the doorsteps of the people of South Korea. In order to find the origin of these packages and the mastermind behind this sinister plot, a cop and arms dealer join hands.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. Show Time

An accidental death brings a wife and a husband together as they plot together to get out the mess. A clash of egos, misunderstandings, and confessions comprise this slow-burn thriller, perfect for a late-night binge!

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

8. Mandala Murders

A series of ritualistic murders plague a small town, where people breathe in fear. A detective and an ex-cop team up and begin an investigation which threatens to unravel the deep-rooted evils of the society.

OTT Platform: Netflix

With this list of the top movies and series releases on OTT, your plans for the weekend are sorted! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfortable on the couch, and turn on these entertaining flicks now!

