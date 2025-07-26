A thrilling and exciting experience, a never-seen-before wonder on a silver screen, is in store for cine-goers. War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR, is all set to hit Dolby cinema screens on 14 August.

Said to be the first of its kind in Indian cinema, the makers of the film are planning to screen the action-packed movie in the theatres which are equipped with the Dolby screens that offer high quality picture and sound utilising both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology. It takes viewers into a vibrant world, while sound moves in three-dimensional space.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the big-ticket movie, which was released on 25 July received an overwhelming response and the fans of Junior NTR are jubilant after watching what they called ‘visual grandeur’.

The high-voltage trailer creates a buzz raising expectations on the pan-India multi-starrer movie.

Directed by Ayen Mukerji, the Hindi flick, War 2, with dubbed versions in Telugu and Tamil has been made with a budget of over Rs. 300 crore. Shot in Mumbai and other places, it will be the first Indian movie to be released in Dolby Cinema format.

