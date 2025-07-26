On 25 July 2025, the AP Metro Rail Corporation Limited (APMRCL) has formalized agreements with general consultants for the Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam metro projects. The MoUs were signed in the presence of State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana at the APCRDA headquarters in Vijayawada. Minister Narayana, addressing the media on the occasion said that the government aims for the completion of both Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro projects in three years.

For the Vijayawada Metro, Spanish firm TYPSA has been appointed as the general consultant, while French-based company SYSTRA will oversee the Visakhapatnam Metro project. The consultancy services will include construction supervision, technical assistance, and overall project management for a period of four years. APMRCL has allocated Rs 188 crore to TYPSA and Rs 214 crore to SYSTRA for their respective roles.

Providing key updates on the projects, the minister stated that the land acquisition notices have already been issued, and 99.75 acres are needed for the Visakhapatnam Metro and 91 acres for the Vijayawada Metro. The government aims to complete both projects within three years, he added.

Highlighting the importance of metro rail systems, Narayana emphasized that they are the most viable solution to tackle the surge in vehicular traffic and urban congestion in growing cities. Despite financial challenges, the government is committed to executing both projects without delay.

He noted that tenders for the Visakhapatnam Metro have already been issued, while those for the Vijayawada Metro will be released shortly. The Visakhapatnam project carries an estimated cost of Rs 11,498 crore, while the Vijayawada project is pegged at rs 10,118 crore. The funding model includes 20% contribution each from the central and state governments, with the remaining 60% to be covered through loans facilitated by the Centre.

In terms of local financial contributions, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will handle the state’s share in Vijayawada, while the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) will do so for the Visakhapatnam project.

Upon completion of construction, Phase-1 of Visakhapatnam Metro will span 46.23 kilometers across three corridors. The funding breakup includes Rs 2,018 crore from the central government, Rs 2,863 crore from the state, and Rs 847 crore allocated for land acquisition.

Meanwhile, the Vijayawada Metro’s first phase will cover a distance of 35.04 kilometers, with Rs 1,152 crore earmarked for land acquisition. Minister Narayana also mentioned that APMRCL will repay the project loans in installments.

Read also: Visakhapatnam Railway Zone DPR gets long-awaited approval

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.