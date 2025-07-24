In a significant development for Andhra Pradesh’s railway infrastructure, the Railway Board has approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the South Coast Railway Zone, headquartered in Visakhapatnam. This decision marks a pivotal step in the formal establishment of the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone, providing greater clarity on its operational boundaries, divisions, staffing requirements, and infrastructure needs.

The revised DPR, prepared by the Zone Special Officer and submitted to the Railway Board on 25 January 2025, outlines comprehensive details about the zone’s jurisdiction, departmental structure, and future plans. After a careful examination, the Railway Board has given its official approval, issuing instructions to the General Manager of the South Coast Railway to proceed in accordance with the newly approved guidelines.

A major aspect of the approval includes the transfer of specific assets, sanctioned posts, and staff between the South Central Railway Zone and the South Coast Railway Zone. However, the board has opted not to approve the request.

While the DPR also proposed the inclusion of the Naupada-Gunupur railway line, including the Gunupur-Parlakhemundi section, into the new Visakhapatnam division until the completion of the Gunupur-Therubali line, this suggestion was declined as it falls outside the zone area sanctioned by the Union Cabinet.

The Railway Board further clarified that no new gazetted or non-gazetted posts will be created, apart from the General Manager role. Staffing for both the new headquarters and the Visakhapatnam division has been approved as per the recommendations in the DPR. The deployment of officers and employees will be based on their current working sections, with only field staff being reassigned as needed.

The board has also rejected the proposals for constructing a health unit with an emergency ward in Mudasarlova (where the headquarters is being developed), stating it is unnecessary at this stage. Also, the board noted that a decision regarding the additional Rs 200 crore requested in the DPR for civil works will be taken once formal proposals are submitted.

As part of the logistical planning, the board has invited proposals for rental accommodation for officials at the new zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, the board has provided several guidelines regarding the determination of seniority for officers and employees within the zone.

A significant milestone in this process is the appointment of the first General Manager for the South Coast Railway Zone. This leadership appointment is expected to oversee key administrative decisions and accelerate the operational readiness of the zone. Construction at the zone headquarters in Mudasarlova is progressing swiftly, and an official announcement regarding the commencement date of operations is anticipated soon.

