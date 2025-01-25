It’s a celebration time for the fans of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, son of legendary hero and former Chief Minister NTR, as he has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. The Government announced Padma awards on the eve of Republic Day.

Balakrishna, also the MLA of Hindupur, was chosen for the great honour for his contribution to the field of arts.

Making his debut as a child artiste in Thathamma Kala in 1974, Balakrishna has so far acted in 109 films which included several blockbusters like Mangammagari Manavadu, Muddula Mavayya, Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu, Legend, and Akhanda.

With consecutive hits after Akhanda, the hero, known for his ‘powerful dialogue delivery’, has been on cloud nine making his fans jubilant.

Congratulating the Balakrishna actor, who is also his brother-in-law, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he deserved it for his contribution to the fields of cinema, politics and service.

Stating his service to the poor through Basavatharakam Cancer Hospital was great, the Chief Minister said:”It’s the honour given to a kind-hearted leader.”

While congratulating the Balakrishna for being selected for the Padma Bhushan award, Junior NTR said: “It’s a recognition for his contribution to the film industry and social service.”

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu