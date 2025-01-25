Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam K Mayur Ashok has reviewed arrangements for the 76th Republic Day celebrations to be held at the Police Parade Grounds. He visited the parade grounds on 25 January and inspected the arrangements. He enquired the officials concerned about the arrangements for the main stage, open top decoration, VIP seating, and galleries common citizens.

He reviewed the latest status of the tableux being set up to reflect the government’s welfare and development schemes. After seeing various equipments and stalls, he told the officials to make proper arrangements. He inspected the decoration work being done at the main stage and the seating arrangements for VIPs, media and common citizens.

He advised the officials in charge of cultural programmes, public address system, award ceremony and other activities to be alert, make proper arrangements in coordination for conduct of the programme successfully.

Nine tableux are being set up under various departments to reflect the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the State government.

GVMC on Swachh Andhra – Swachh Visakha, Education Department on Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Scheme, Civil Supplies on SSA, Deepam-2 Scheme, Medical and Health Department on the topic of My Health – My Right, DRDA on the topic of Poverty-Free Society – Our Government’s Aspiration, Women and Child Welfare Department on women empowerment, EPDCL on the uniqueness of PM Suryagarh, Housing Department on the topic of Pragati 10 Principles – Realization of Golden Andhra are preparing the tableux.

The relevant arrangements are being supervised by the DD of the Social Welfare Department, who is the officer in charge. Stalls are being set up under the auspices of the departments of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, APMIP, Fisheries, ICDS, DWAMA, SC, BC and Tribal Welfare, explaining various products, programmes and progress achieved.

As part of the Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam, the administration is making proper arrangements to organise cultural programmes consisting of eight types of patriotic songs by students of various schools for half an hour.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu