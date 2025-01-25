Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and DHAN foundation have launched a revival project for waterbodies in Visakhapatnam. The waterbody revival project aimed at revitalising tank cascades across rural, peri-urban and urban-coastal areas in the region.

The project aims to restore 14 water bodies by engaging local communities. The outcome also includes creating an additional 23,000 cubic metres of water storage, revamping 16-km-long water supply channels, and removing invasive species from 21 acres of land.

Furthermore, the authorities said that permanent boundaries will be established to the waterbodies in Visakhapatnam to ensure sustainability. In addition to repairing three existing sluice structures, 11 new sluice structures will also be constructed.

Through this project, the officials want create an interconnecting network rather than isolating the individual waterbodies. For this, three cascade locations were chosen for the project including Rampuram, Narava and Kapuluppada.

The Visakhapatnam district collector M N Harendhira Prasad said that the government is committed to implementing sustainable water management practices. “District Administration is putting all efforts to revive water commons and effectively utilise resources,” he added.

VMRDA Multi-level Car Parking Facility Project

The much-awaited Multi-level Car Parking Facility in Visakhapatnam is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in February. In an attempt to ease the traffic congestion in the city, the VMRDA had proposed a multi-level car and two-wheeler facility. Though it was proposed in 2020, it was delayed due to various reasons including the general elections. Now, with its construction nearing an end it is set to become a reality soon!

