The much-awaited Multi-level Car Parking Facility in Visakhapatnam is likely to become a reality soon! If everything goes according to the plan, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is going to inaugurate the cruise-shaped Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) project at Siripuram Junction during the first week of February.

In an attempt to ease the traffic congestion in the city, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) had proposed a multi-level car and two-wheeler parking (MLCP) in December 2020.

While the VMRDA decided to spend Rs 60 crore from its exchequer on the project Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) was going to contribute Rs 20 crore under the Smart City project, totalling an estimated budget of Rs 80 crore.

The project was finalised in December 2021 and the work commenced in January 2022. However, due to various reasons, the original plan of completing it in 18 months got delayed.

This first-of-its-kind multi-level car parking facility in Visakhapatnam will spread over 1.35 acres of land and capable of facilitating as many as 510 cars and 792 two-wheelers. Out of the 11 floors of MLCP, five will be utilised as parking space, while the ground floor will be used for commercial space and five floors for institutional and office area purposes.

With the bustling presence of residential complexes, Andhra University, Children’s Arena, Dutt Island, VMRDA, and various commercial establishments contributing to frequent traffic congestion, this MLCP offers a much-needed solution to ease the chaos.

