Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly urged Google to consider Visakhapatnam for its manufacturing unit and designing chips.

According to PTI, while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Chief Minister proposed Visakhapatnam as an ideal location for the tech giant to set up its chip design centre.

“Naidu requested Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian to explore opportunities in Visakhapatnam for a chip design centre, as Google is now manufacturing its chips for server operations,” the PTI report quoted.

The Chief Minister requested that a chip manufacturing unit be established in Andhra Pradesh and integrated into the Google Cloud Server supply chain.

The Chief Minister later posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Had an engaging discussion with Mr @ThomasOrTK, CEO of @googlecloud, and Mr Andre Nakazaw, Manager – International Organization at @Google. We explored the latest advancements in technology and the incredible opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. With our exceptionally talented youth, we’re poised to redefine the future of tech!

Since the previous year, Google has been trying to expand its base in India by establishing its base in Tamil Nadu. The Sundar Pichai-led company was said to be working on manufacturing drones at a unit in Tamil Nadu, and later, the Tamil Nadu government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the tech giant to set up “Tamil Nadu AI Labs” in the capital city of Chennai.

The Chief Minister’s initiative positions Visakhapatnam as a promising hub for technological innovation and collaboration with Google.

