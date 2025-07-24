Love food? So does Vizag! This July, the city’s culinary scene is buzzing with new launches, exciting food festivals, and budget-friendly hangouts that promise to excite every kind of eater. Whether you’re into global cuisines or local experiments, here are six delicious reasons for foodies to eat their way through Visakhapatnam this month:

1. Corn Food Festival at Mantris Hotel

If you’re a corn lover, this one’s unmissable! Mantris Hotel in Asilmetta is hosting a Corn Food Festival from July 18, serving up 20 unique corn-based dishes. From Chilly Corn Fritters and Corn Kofta Curry to Street Corn Chicken Tacos and Chicken Kheema Corn Spicy Biryani, the menu is as inventive as it is indulgent.

Corn combos are available at Rs 599 + taxes for vegetarians, and Rs 799 + taxes for non-vegetarians.

Location: Mantris Hotel, Asilmetta

2. Poke Bowls at Kai

Kai, the modern Asian restaurant at WelcomHotel Devee Grand Bay has introduced Poke Bowls, a Hawaiian dish deeply influenced by Japanese cuisine. Featuring meat alongside rice, dressing, vegetables, and seasonings, these bowls are nutritional and delicious.

Kai has many options like Teriyaki Chicken Poke Bowl, Honey Chili Belgian Pork Bowl, Tofu Bowl, and more! These bowls are available till the end of July. For more details, you can call Kai at +91 6309024747 and +916309716363.

Location: Kai, WelcomHotel Devee Grandbay, Krishna Nagar

3. Budget-friendly food at The Spicy Secrets

A budget-friendly gem has popped up in Kommadi. Foodies in Visakhapatnam, check out The Spicy Secret, a casual container-style eatery with a global street food-inspired menu!

Here, you can have Chicken Sushi at Rs 300, Burmese Khow Suey at Rs 320, and other continental dishes at such low rates.

Location: Highway Drive-In, Kommadi

4. Indonesian Food Festival at Red Bowl, Novotel

Red Bowl, a pan-Asian restaurant in Novotel Varun Beach, Visakhapatnam is bringing the flavour and flair of Indonesia all the way to Vizag with a unique Indonesian Food Festival!

Hosted from July 18 to 27, Indonesian chef Faisal Martadinata has exclusively come to Vizag with authentic recipes from back home. Guests will be treated to delicacies like Rendang, Soto Ayam, Nasi Goreng, the Dadar Gulung dessert, and more!

Go try these new, bold, and one-of-a-kind dishes at this limited-time event!

The festival is open for lunch and dinner hours.

Location: Red Bowl, Novotel Visakhapatnam, Varun Beach

5. Where’s The Fries? – A new student-led venture

If you love fries, this stall has your name on it! Run by two B.Tech students from Vignan College, Where’s The Fries serves crispy loaded fries topped with chicken, mayo, sauces, and more. The prices here begin at Rs 49, and there are also mocktails available on the menu.

The stall operates on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Location: Beside Reliance Trends, MVP Double Road

6. Free Sizzling Brownie at The Chocolate Room

Sweet deal alert! The Chocolate Room, Vizag is offering a free sizzling brownie on bills above Rs 900. The offer is valid till the end of August.

Also check out their new smoothie bowls at Rs 249, available in three refreshing flavours.

Location: Sector 1, MVP Colony

From Hawaiian inspired Poke Bowls to Corn festivals, this month, the city is showing its love for food in unique and exciting ways. Foodies in Visakhapatnam, don’t miss this chance to treat yourself!

Read also: 6 Pancake spots in Viskhapatnam that are flippin’ great!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.