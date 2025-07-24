Japan has always been at the forefront of cinematic brilliance, blending compelling storytelling with visual artistry and cultural depth. From samurai epics to modern-day emotional dramas, Japanese films have influenced generations of global filmmakers and captivated audiences across decades.

While anime is the most recognised face of Japanese cinema globally, the live-action side, ranging from historical samurai epics to deeply emotional modern dramas, is equally remarkable. Whether you’re a long time cinephile or just beginning your journey into Japanese cinema, the following list of Japanese movies will surly surpass your expectations .

1. Seven Samurai (1954)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa, Seven Samurai is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made. Set in 16th-century feudal Japan, it tells the story of a village that hires seven masterless samurai to protect them from ruthless bandits. Each samurai brings a distinct personality and skillset, but the emotional core lies in Kikuchiyo, a wild and immature warrior who gradually transforms into a courageous protector. More than just an action film, Seven Samurai explores themes of sacrifice, honour, and community, and its influence can still be seen in modern cinema.

2. Rashomon (1950)

Where to watch: Plex.tv

Another Kurosawa classic, Rashomon, is a groundbreaking film that redefined narrative structure. The story revolves around a violent crime, a murder and assault, retold through the conflicting testimonies of four witnesses. Each version of events is drastically different, leaving the audience questioning the nature of truth and human perception. The film introduced the world to the “Rashomon Effect” and remains a masterclass in cinematic storytelling.

3. Onibaba (1964)

Set during a civil war in medieval Japan, Onibaba is a psychological horror film that delves into human desperation and moral decay. The story follows two women surviving by killing lost samurai and selling their belongings. But their grim routine is disrupted by lust, jealousy, and a mysterious demonic mask. With stark black-and-white visuals and a chilling atmosphere, Onibaba is both eerie and deeply symbolic, a haunting exploration of survival, sexuality, and the human condition.

4. Shoplifters (2018)

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, Shoplifters won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and was nominated for an Academy Award. The film tells the story of a poor, unconventional family living on the fringes of society who rely on petty theft to survive. When they take in a neglected little girl, their fragile world begins to unravel. With subtle performances and compassionate storytelling, Shoplifters challenges traditional definitions of family, love, and morality.

5. Nobody Knows (2004)

Also by Hirokazu Kore-eda, Nobody Knows is based on the true story of four siblings left to fend for themselves after their mother abandons them. The eldest, a 12-year-old boy, tries to maintain normalcy while keeping their situation hidden from authorities. The film offers a powerful critique of social neglect and childhood resilience.

6. Our Little Sister (2015)

Our Little Sister is a gentle portrait of sisterhood and healing. The story follows three adult sisters who invite their teenage half-sister to live with them after their father’s death. Through food, festivals, and everyday moments, the film captures the quiet beauty of life and the deep connections that form between family members.

7. Perfect Days (2023)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Directed by Wim Wenders and set in Tokyo, Perfect Days follows Hirayama, a humble public toilet cleaner who finds contentment in his simple daily routine. With minimal dialogue and poetic cinematography, the film explores themes of solitude, mindfulness, and personal freedom. As Hirayama listens to old rock cassettes and enjoys life’s smallest pleasures, viewers are reminded of the value in appreciating the present moment.

Japanese films offers a world of rich stories and unforgettable moments. These films are a great starting point for anyone looking to experience the depth and beauty of Japan’s storytelling.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.