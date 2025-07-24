A student pursuing Computer Science Engineering (CSE) at Andhra University Engineering College reportedly attempted suicide after his semester results were withheld following an exam-related incident, according to reports on 24 July 2025.

The incident dates back to the second semester exams held earlier this year. According to sources, the student was found in possession of a mobile phone during one of the examinations. The invigilator, upon discovering the phone, barred him from writing that particular exam. However, he was allowed to appear for the remaining subjects without issue.

Tension escalated when the university withheld the results for all his semester subjects. In response, the student approached the concerned professor to seek clarification. During the discussion, the student questioned how results for all subjects could be withheld when he had been barred from only one exam. This led to an argument, after which the student allegedly attempted suicide by consumed toilet cleaning solvent on Wednesday.

Student union leaders said the student was immediately taken to King George Hospital (KGH) and is currently recovering.

Leaders from the All India Students Federation (AISF), including Abhishek, condemned the incident. They announced that they would be staging a protest on Thursday at the Andhra University Engineering College campus, demanding a fair resolution and accountability.

The incident has raised concerns about the mental well-being of students and the need for clear communication and grievance mechanisms within academic institutions.

