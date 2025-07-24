It was an evening of fanfare and celebration as actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan took to the stage at the pre-release event his latest movie, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, in Visakhapatnam on 23 July 2025. Held at the AU Convention Hall near Beach Road, the event was an endeavor to promote the movie just hours before its release. It was also an emotional return for the actor-politician to a city that, in his own words, shaped who he is today.

“Vizag is close my heart,” Pawan Kalyan told the auditorium, which was packed with ardent fans, both young and old. “In ’92, when I was wondering what to do in life, my brother, Chiranjeevi, sent me out of the house to Visakhapatnam along with my acting coach Satyanand, to learn something. That’s how I was introduced to this city.”

“When Satyanand Garu brought me to Visakhapatnam, I didn’t even know how to act,” recalled. “I was very shy, and I didn’t have courage, though I dreamed of doing something great. He slowly taught me how to act, dance, and sing. By the end of two months, I had learned how to do a street play. More than acting, I learned courage. I learned life lessons.”

Pawan Kalyan reminisced about his early days training in Bheemili and at a guesthouse near Sangam Sarat, places that still linger in his memory. He also referenced a moment of political tension when, during the last government’s term, he was confined to a beachfront hotel in Vizag. “The whole of Visakhapatnam came to stand by me then,” he said. “That’s why I had to have this event here.”

Before the Deputy Chied Minister took the stage, the evening opened with a powerful introduction by actor Raghu Babu, who called Hari Hara Veera Mallu “a historical storm” waiting to hit theatres. Janasena MLA Vamsi Krishna graced the event, while lead actress Nidhhi Agerwal received loud cheers and admiration from fans, who showered her with affection. Actor Danish Bhat, who plays an antagonist in the movie, was also present, alongside director Jyothi Krishna, who offered a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the film.

“I didn’t expect to host a pre-release event in Vizag,” the director admitted. “Last week, Pawan Kalyan Garu saw the movie and immediately said we must have an event here. His vision and passion for this film were extraordinary. Even during his 16-hour workdays for the public, he would still give me two hours a day to shoot, even on days when he was exhausted.”

Director Krishna also praised the technical brilliance of MM Keeravani’s music, calling it “an ocean” of sound that brought life to each scene. “Keeravani Garu worked on the background score for 60 days. And Manoj Paramahamsa, our cinematographer, helped us bring the film’s vision to life with great sets and graphics,” he added.

The audience was treated to performances of two songs, “Asura Hananam” and “Salasala Marige,” by Keeravani’s team of singers. Dancers trained by Sunny Master from Vizag also delivered an energetic performance. A heartwarming moment came when Pawan Kalyan commemorated his acting coach, Satyanand, acknowledging the pivotal role he played in his transformation.

The power star went on to thank Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his support of the cinema industry and IT Minister Nara Lokesh for extending wishes for the film’s success. He also applauded Nidhhi Agerwal for her consistent promotional efforts.

Speaking about Hari Hara Veera Mallu at the pre-release event itself, Pawan Kalyan shared, “I try to look for roles closest to what I want to do in real life. HHVM was first introduced to me in 2019 by producer A. M. Rathnam, who was determined to make a blockbuster. We faced two waves of COVID-19, political delays, and multiple postponements along the way, leading to a five-year wait. But once I became Deputy CM, I resolved to complete it.”

While acknowledging the film’s original director Krish Jagarlamudi for shooting 30% of the project, Kalyan thanked Jyothi Krishna for taking it across the finish line. He further explained the message of the movie:

“I want my films to ‘edutain’ – entertain and educate. This one is based on the Koh-i-Noor diamond found in Kolluru, which was taken by the Mughals and eventually ended up with the British. The story follows Veera Mallu, a rebel who sets out to retrieve the diamond from the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s Peacock Throne.”

Clarifying the film’s intentions, he said, “The movie focuses on “Sanatan Dharma.” It is not against any religion; it is something that unites us all. The film is about righting injustices, and is not intended to be against anyone.”

