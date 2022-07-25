Rich and colourful flora and fauna, breathtaking viewpoints, nature-hugging trekking trails, mesmerising waterfalls, and much more is up for grabs in the Eastern Ghats. Making it extra beautiful in this monsoon season, these hill stations near Vizag are perfect getaways. If you are a mountain person and love driving up the ghat for that adrenaline spike, check the places we have listed for you. Explore beyond Araku and Lambasingi this monsoon season!

List of hill stations near Vizag you have to make a note of for this monsoon.

#1 Mahendragiri

Considered the second-highest peak in India, the Mahendragiri hills are a part of the Eastern Ghats located in Odisha. Associated with many mythological mentions from the past, this beautiful hill range is located at a distance of 222 km from Vizag. With the best time to visit being the monsoon, this hill station is well connected by road from Vizag. In addition to a breathtaking view, tourists are offered jungle safari, trekking and visits to ancient temples in the area. Making it worth your while, Mahendragiri is one perfect getaway for this monsoon season from Vizag.

#2 Ananthagiri

Located very close to the Araku Valley, this coffee paradise is also home to several waterfalls. This hill station near Vizag is less crowded compared to Araku, therefore making it a good option for a quick monsoon getaway from Vizag. With less than 100 km of travel from Vizag, Ananthagiri is a good option for those who like secluded places to enjoy this cosy weather. We are sure you have visited Lambasingi and Araku. This monsoon season, try a new getaway from Vizag.

#3 Vanajangi

With scenic views and amazing vantage points to witness a beautiful sunrise over the sea of clouds, Vanajangi has attained an underdog status among its peers. Although not ideal for an overnight stay, it’s a must for all road trip enthusiasts who can make a splendid day out of it. Especially keeping the current weather in mind, Vanajangi is a must-visit.

#4 Chandragiri

Located in Odisha at a distance of 250 km from Vizag, this hill station is best known for its Tibetan civilisation and Buddhist monasteries. This mini-Tibet offers a wide range of picturesque viewpoints along with some of the must-visit trekking trails for nature lovers. Scenic hamlets of these mountains that organise local market flees are an experience one must not miss. If you are planning a monsoon trip from Vizag this season, consider visiting Chandragiri.

#5 Paderu

Popular for its cool weather and greenery, this small hill station is located close to Araku. The drive up and down the ghat section of this hilly area of the Eastern Ghats is what makes the trip extra satisfactory. Especially in the monsoon with all the water bodies brimming with an abundance of water and the dampness of the greenery adds the additional touch to the perfect monsoon getaway from Vizag. Located within 100km from here, check out this place over the weekend.

#6 Deomali

Comparatively a new discovery, Deomali is a hill station located in Odisha. At a distance of 165 km from Vizag, this peak is considered the highest point in Odisha at an altitude of 1,672m above sea level. With newly built roads and viewpoints, this destination deserves a spot on your list. The rich and colourful flora and fauna will make you want to come back every time.

Let us know in the comments below or get in touch on Instagram and let us know your favourite monsoon hill station getaway from Vizag apart from Araku and Lambasingi