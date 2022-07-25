On Sunday, 24 July 2022, the Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) District Police seized a whopping 1,500 kilos of ganja while three smugglers were trafficking it from Araku. As per the police reports, the smugglers fled the scene and abandoned their vehicles upon being chased for a short distance.

Acting on a tip, the police conducted surprise checks near Dasarithota on Sunday morning. Three vehicles which were approaching the police from Araku took a u-turn upon noticing the checks. Alerted by this, the police chased the two suspicious-looking goods carriers and a car. After a short distance, the drivers of the vehicles got down and fled the scene.

The police then inspected the vehicles and uncovered around 1,500 kilos of ganja. A case has been registered at the Ananthagiri Police Station and a search for the ganja smugglers from Araku has been initiated. The seized ganja is estimated to be close to Rs 1.5 crores in the interstate market.

In a similar case, 550 kilos of ganja was seized while being transported in a car in Eluru District. The accused person was identified as Rohitas Meena of Rajasthan. A case has been registered against the smuggler at the Eluru Three Town Police Station.

