The East Coast Railways (ECoR) announced that several trains had been cancelled/partially cancelled from Visakhapatnam in view of the non-interlocking works in the Vijayawada Division. Due to the construction of a longer loop at Elamanchili, the services of the following trains were halted.

Cancelled trains

Train number 17267 Kakinada Port to Visakhapatnam trains have been cancelled from 25 July 2022. The same train has been cancelled in the reverse direction as well.

Partially cancelled trains

Train number 12718/12717 running from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam and vice-versa will stand cancelled between Tuni and Visakhapatnam from 25 July 2022 to 2 August 2022.

Similarly, train number 17239/17240 running from Guntur to Visakhapatnam and vice-versa will stand cancelled between Samalkot and Visakhapatnam from 25 July 2022 to 2 August 2022.

Also, the ECoR announced that the Visakhapatnam-Bangalore special train will be restored from 7 August 2022. The same train was cancelled two years ago due to unknown reasons. Starting from 7 August, the Visakhapatnam-Bangalore special train will take a total of 8 trips till September.

