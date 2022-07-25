On Sunday, the Waltair Division organized an awareness campaign on the ban of single-use plastic in trains and at railway stations in collaboration with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The environment management and housekeeping branch of Waltair organized a rally and awareness drive at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha participated as chief guests along with Indian Cricketer & Swachh Visakha ambassador KS Bharat as the special guest. A rally in association with Scouts & Guides of Waltair District and Kendriya Vidyalaya was organized at Visakhapatnam Railway Station showing placards on the ban of single plastic, the dangerous impacts of plastic usage and its use as a punishable offence. The Divisional Cultural Association of Waltair Division played a skit on the ill effects of plastic and the adoption of alternate measures, which was appreciated by the passengers and the guests.

Pamphlets on the awareness of various issues like safety issues, trespassing, littering, ban of single-use plastic, unwanted chain pulling, ticketless travel etc were unveiled by the chief guests and the special guest. A stall illustrating the alternate utensils, and carry bags, was set up at the station to create awareness among the rail users. Cloth bags were distributed to the public at the station.

Addressing the gathering, the DRM appreciated the excellent initiation taken by GVMC in transforming Visakhapatnam City into a greener & clean destination. He mentioned that Waltair Division has been observing the ban on single-use plastic for the past 5 years and got a good response from the public. He added that consistent efforts have been made to create awareness among the public over the division.

KS Bharat said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to adopt safe practices and shall not use plastic for safeguarding the environment and saving the human race. The GVMC Commissioner complimented the sincere efforts of railways and the Waltair Division in particular for the effective implementation of the ban on single-use plastic. He said every Vizagite should adopt the practice of using cloth bags, ban the use of plastic-made containers and encourage green plantations.

ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer & Head of Environment Management & Cleanliness Sambid Mahapatra, Senior Divisional Operations Manager G Suneel Kumar, Senior Coach Depot Officer Monish Bramha, Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Jaswant Kumar were also present at the awareness program.

