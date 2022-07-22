On Thursday, 21 July 2022, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) busted interstate ganja smugglers on the premises of Visakhapatnam Railway Station. As per the reports, ganja weighing 40 kgs was seized from the smugglers as they were trying to traffic it via train from Visakhapatnam.

Based on credible information, the SEB and RPF officials stationed themselves at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station entrance near Gnanapuram. Two suspicious-looking men, who were aimlessly roaming in the parking area, were stopped and questioned by the officials. Upon checking their luggage, 40 kgs of ganja was uncovered, packed in small parcels.

The smugglers were identified as Kamaljeet Singh of Rajasthan and Jagdish Kumar of Delhi. Another person involved in this racket, Sukhdev from Haryana, is yet to be arrested.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag Instagram and website for more updates.