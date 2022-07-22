A murder case has been registered at the PM Palem Police Station, Vizag City, exactly where the same person was reported missing just four days ago. Mrudula (29) had raised a missing complaint for her husband B Murali (43) on 17 July 2022, and the police have now found her involvement in her husband’s death.

Murali was a professor working in Eritrea, East Africa. Mrudula and her seven-year-old son returned to India in 2019 and have been staying here in Vizag since then at Rickshaw Colony, Marikavalasa. After eight years of working abroad, Murali returned to Vizag on 9 July 2022.

Inspector of PM Palem said that upon carrying out an investigation based on the missing complaint, they found that Mrudula and her illicit partner identified as Hari Shankar Varma murdered Murali to continue their extra-marital affair. Mrudula claimed that she dropped Murali at Kommadi on 11 July from where Murali was supposed to go to Srikakulam to visit his mother. She alleged that she lodged the complaint after waiting for a few days for his return. She also claimed that he left with a bag containing ₹5,00,000.

But upon preliminary investigation, the police found that Mrudula along with her illicit partner murdered Murali on 10 July at her residence and dumped him under the bridge near Marikavalasa wrapped in a carpet. The police identified the body with the help of the missing person case and the belongings found near it. According to the police, Murali was first assaulted and then strangled to death. He was dumped under the bridge, and after around four days, the accused poured petrol on the dead body and set it on fire.

The Vizag Police have arrested the accused for murder.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and social media for more updates.