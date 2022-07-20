Two were caught for the murder of a 32-year-old man who was found dead at his residence in Sheelanagar, under the Gajuwaka Police Station Limits of Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Identified as Akhilesh and Anil, the two friends reportedly murdered the deceased named Namala Suresh Kumar, a cook, at his residence on Monday and left him in a pool of blood. According to the locals, the two friends entered Suresh’s house in a heated argument. Akhilesh allegedly attacked Suresh with a knife and an iron rod. Suresh, who tried to resist the attack, was overpowered and killed. Akhilesh and Anil who fled the spot were caught by the police on Tuesday.

The police have said that the victim and his wife were friends of the accused, but are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder of Suresh. According to the locals, they suspect an illicit affair or financial disputes to be the reason behind the murder.

The Visakhapatnam Police have launched an investigation into the murder after shifting the body to the morgue for an autopsy.

