On Friday, 22 July 2022, the Visakhapatnam Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Deputy Commissioner SVVN Babji Rao, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Drug Disposal Committee Chairman, and other officials visited the agency areas. The joint committee decided that the ganja seized in the Chintapalli Police Station will be soon burnt down once the government grants permission.

Due to excess ganja stored at the police station, the officials have decided to burn it down soon near the Visakhapatnam agency areas. A weighing session took place at the Chintapalli Police Station yesterday under the supervision of SEB Deputy Commissioner and NDPS officials. The total ganja, which was seized in 15 cases, was found to be 3,000 kilos in weight. Additionally, 54 kilos of liquid ganja will also be burnt.

A letter will be sent to the government seeking the required permission to burn down ganja on such a huge scale. Most of the ganja is said to be seized while it was being illegally trafficked to urban areas in Visakhapatnam from the agency areas.

It is already known that the number of ganja smuggling cases has been on the rise despite constant efforts by the district police.

