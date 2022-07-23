The City of Destiny is made of love. Lush green mountains on one side and the bustling beach on the other. Countless parks to walk hand in hand under the cloudy skies. Sunrise surfing to sunset treks. What more could one ask for? If you are planning to propose to your loved one or take them out to express your love, here are the top romantic places in Vizag for those deep in love. It doesn’t always have to be Valentine’s Day, to express how you feel.

Here is a list of 6 romantic places in Vizag

#1 Ride to the Bheemili Beach

It is said that it’s not about the destination, but it’s all about the journey. True to this is this scenic route from Vizag City to Bheemili beach. Take your loved one on this romantic ride and make it better with the breathtaking views at Bheemili. Located a few km from here is the Divis bridge, where the two of you can spend some quality time together. Bheemili is also a famous pit stop for bikers in the city. Join a bikers gang and get adventurous with your loved ones on your next surprise for them.

#2 Jungle bells nature camp

In harmony with nature, this nature camp is the perfect and the closest getaway from Vizag for a romantic date. Tree houses amidst the forest make it the best choice for those who wish to propose to their better half. This nature camp is located on the way to Araku, you could also visit the hill station over the weekend. Plan a surprise for your loved ones here and escape for the bustling city life.

#3 Mudasarlova Reservoir

The oldest reservoir in Visakhapatnam with breathtaking views, Mudasarlova is also an urban park spread over 20 acres. Constructed by the British in 1901, this spot is a good option for a romantic getaway in Vizag. Underrated by the locals, if you haven’t visited the place, consider taking a trip on a weekend.

#4 Kondakarla Ava

With no introduction needed, hands down the most romantic boating site in Vizag. Kondakarla Ava is also a famous bird sanctuary which attracts hundreds of species round the year. With the weather in Vizag cooling down by the days, it is a good option for a couple who would love some private time on these scenic waters. The major attraction being a temple amidst the waters. It is a must-visit site for all those in love.

#5 Dolphins Nose

Vizag is home to several beautiful attractions within the city and one of those is the Dolphin Nose and the lighthouse. The perfect spot to get a view of the harbour, this place is beyond what the pictures speak. A stunning bird’s eye view of the coastal city is worth a visit with your loved one. Located near Yarada, the uphill drive is equally exciting.

#6 Gangavaram Beach

Located near the Vizag Steel Plant, this beach is a notch higher than the rest for its scenic beauty. Giving you the feeling of Thailand, the clear waters here are just mesmerising. The village-like bustling culture is yet another major attraction. Located a distance of 30 – 35 km from the city, take your loved one here for that unexplored adventure.

