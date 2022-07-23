Saravanan Sivakumar who is known by his stage name Suriya is one of the most versatile Indian actors best known for his latest movie Soorarai Pottru, for which he also won the National Award for best actor. Famous called the Singham of the Tamil industry, Suriya is a name synonymous with superstar. The actor celebrates his 47th birthday today and we thought what better way to celebrate than watching some of his best movies. Here is a list of the must-watch movies of the National awardee and birthday boy Suriya.

Scroll down for a list of must-watch movies of Suriya.

#1 Vaaranam Aayiram

This 2008 Tamil movie direct by Gautham Vasudev Menon is a musical romantic drama. It is a story of an NSG official played by Suriya, who is on a mission to rescue someone after his father’s demise. The bond he shared with his father and the stories related to him take him back in time. This high-budget movie broke box office records and also won several Filmfare awards. The cast also includes Sameera Reddy, Simran and Divya Spandana in prominent roles.

#2 Ghajini

Released in 2005, this movie broke all records. Considered one the best movies of the time, it was directed by AR Murugadoss. The plot of the movie revolves around Sanjay Ramaswamy who is suffering from short-term memory loss. He decides to take revenge on the people who are responsible for the death of his lover. With amazing characterisation, this movie was a stunner. The cast also includes Asin, Nayanathara, and others in prominent roles.

#3 Soorarai Pottru

Defined making it to the list is this action drama loosely based on the story of the founder of Deccan airlines. Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, this movie recently won the Best Film Award at the 68th National Awards. The plot of the movie revolves around a young man from a remote village who dreams of launching his own airline service. The cast of the movie also includes Aparna Balamurali in the lead role.

#4 Jai Bhim

Yet another movie of the versatile actor that was widely loved by the audience is this legal mystery drama directed by TJ Gnanavel. The plot of the movie revolves around a brave activist-lawyer who fights for justice when a poor tribal man gets falsely accused of robbery and goes missing from police custody. The cast of the movie also includes Lijomol Jose, Rajisha Vijayan and others.

#5 24

Directed by Vikram Kumar, this sci-fi action movie is a must-watch among Suriya’s movies. The plot revolves around a scientist who invents a time-travelling watch which his evil twin tries to get hold of. Years later the scientist’s son battles his uncle to win over the watch. The triple acting by Suriya in this movie is commendable. The cast of the movie also includes Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen in prominent roles.

Let us know in the comments below which of these movies is your favourite.