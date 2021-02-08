In the conventional set up, we usually see actors playing the good guy and the saviour. But every now and then, the performers hidden within them up the game and portray the antagonist to entertain the audience. Here are 12 such instances when mainstream south Indian actors played a negative role and impressed everyone with their acting chops.

12 movies featuring mainstream South Indian actors in a negative role:

#1 Arvind Swami

Arvind Swami was undoubtedly the heart-throb for many in the ’90s. But who could have thought that he could make a wicked scientist look dapper? His role as Siddharth Abhimanyu in Thani Oruvan and its official Telugu remake Dhruva was a game-changer. Though he is known for his performances in Thalapathy, Roja, and Bombay, this character of his stands out from the lot in his filmography. He experimented with his roles in the later years in movies like Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Bogan.

#2 Vijay Sethupathi

Be it a negative or a positive role Vijay Sethupathi never fails to impress us. He locked horns as the bady guy opposite leading superstars including Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay in Petta and Master respectively and yet managed to keep the balance in the movie.

#3 Ajith

Ajith even being a superstar didn’t shy away from playing a negative role. He played identical twins in Vaali, of which one is Deva who is deaf and mute. The actor received awards for his impeccable acting ability in this role.

#4 NTR

In Jai lava kusa, Jr NTR played three roles including one negative character Jai. While the act had managed to thrill his fans, it surely proved refreshing to see Tarak in a new avatar.

# 5 Vikram

Vikram has never taken a back step in experimenting. One of his experimental characters is Luv in Iru Mugan, a science fiction action film. Though, the movie failed to make waves at the box-office, his exceptional performance managed to impress the audience.

#6 Suriya

Suriya played both the hero and anti-hero in ’24’, a movie that was centred around the concept of time travel. He played the evil twin brother Athreya and left a lasting impression. The impact is such that for a brief moment we forget that it’s Suriya who is playing all these different characters in the film.

#7 Aadi Pinisety

In this high-octane entertainer, we see Aadi Pinisetty in the role of Dhanush against Allu Arjun. He played the stylish bad guy and bagged a few awards for the best villain.

#8 Sunil

We have watched Sunil play the side-kick or a comedian for over15 years. But for the first time, we see him in a negative shade in Colour Photo. He did surprise the audience with his brilliant and poised performance.

#9 Arya

Arya became a household name from his first film in Telugu itself. He played the role of a villain in a Guna Shekhar directorial, Varudu. He played a local goon starring against Allu Arjun.

#10 Mohanlal

Mohanlal has played many negative roles throughout his long-standing career. Among them, his role in Manjil Virinja Pookkal as Narendran was one that is worth the discussion. It is considered to be the first new-generation Malayalam cinema. Owing to Mohanlal’s effortless acting, the film won a lot of applause.

#11 Mammootty

In Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, Mammooty’s role as Murikkinkunnath Ahmed Haji, was remarkable. Mammooty played three roles and the movie bagged an award at the Kerala state film award for best film.

#12 Kamal Haasan

When it comes to versatility, the best we have got to offer is Kamal Haasan. We have seen him ace 10 different characters in Dasavatharam, in which he plays both the protagonist and antagonist. Also, in the psychological thriller Aalavandhan, he plays twin brothers.