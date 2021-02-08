The Indoor sports arena project at MVP Colony in Vizag is going at a brisk pace and is on the brink of completion. Taken up under the Smart City Projects with Rs 20 crore, the stadium is being constructed in 1.3-acre land belonging to the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

Speaking to Yo!, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Chief Engineer, M Venkateswara Rao, informed that the sports complex will constitute courts for basketball, football, and volleyball besides indoor facilities for boxing and yoga. Sharing further details, he said, “The gallery with a seating capacity of 350 will be set up at the sports complex. The unique feature of the auditorium is that it will be equipped with a retractable seating system. This technology will enable to adjust the seating capacity as per the requirement.”

Touted to be an Integrated Indoor sports arena, the facility is being built in line with the norms prescribed to achieve the GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) rating. The GVMC Chief Engineer said that a solar plant of 15 KW capacity is being set up on the top of the building to meet the energy demands of the sports complex. Estimated to generate an energy of 24000 KWh/year, it would save about Rs 1.5 lakh per annum to the exchequer of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

According to M Vinay Kumar, Superintendent Engineer, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Smart City projects, the multi-storied sports complex will house several indoor and outdoor attractions including a swimming pool, jogging track, children’s play area, kids pool, open gym, and kids play area, under one roof, with world-class amenities. “The basement floor area of the structure will be allotted for parking as well as for other supporting facilities. On the other hand, the first floor of the complex will be dedicated to accommodating retiring rooms for the incoming sportspersons. If the construction activities continue at this pace, the Indoor sports arena project in Vizag will be completed within four months,” he added.