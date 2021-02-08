India as a country, is blessed with an extremely diverse ecology with varied flora and fauna. One such ecosystem is the nation’s vast coastline. Vizag is one such prized jewel on the East coast of Southern India. The beaches of Vizag, while attracting tourists with their vibrant atmosphere and tranquil waters, also double as adobe for various migratory birds from across the world, making the locations ideal for birdwatching.

With winter of this year coming to an end, Coastwise, a foundation dedicated to bringing marine and avian life by the coast to the limelight, has come up with Coastwalks, a set of unique walks across 4 states of Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, and West Bengal, exploring the birdlife and marine creatures by the shore and mangroves. The coast walk being conducted in Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to take place in Thagarapuvalasa, Vizag. Being close to the Bheemili shore, the terrain of Thagarapuvalasa is expected to habitat various migrant birds. This birdwatching event will be undertaken by WWF India and WCTRE (Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education), a non-profit organization based in Vizag that beliefs in implementing simple and unique methods for the conservation of wildlife and its habitats.

“After conducting a few birdwalks at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park here in the city of Vizag, this walk will be our first venture in an open space. Migratory birds arrive every year at various locations in our city and stay with us for few months. Studying them and spreading the word about their importance is what it takes to conserve and save such habitats from encroachment and destruction.” says, Ms. Bhagyasree, research biologist and member trustee of WCTRE. The event of near shorebird watching is set to occur on 14 February. Ms. Bhagyasree and her team from WCTRE will guide the participants on the types of birds, their habitat, and the terrain itself throughout the walk. Grab a pair of binoculars, your camera, and head on for this walk early in the morning.

To register, reach out to [email protected] or call +91 6301806280.