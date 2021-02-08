Fortunate are those residing by the coast. With Vizag situated on the east coast, its beaches attract tourists from all over the country, if not the world. Here are 7 such beaches of Vizag where you can get your daily dose of Vitamin sea.

List of pristine beaches one must visit when in Vizag:

#1 Thanthadi Beach

With its unique black sand beach set against the magnificent backdrop of industrial architecture of NTPC, Thanthadi beach offers the perfect combination of man-made and natural beauty. At a distance of 20 KM from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the route itself takes you through vast stretches of paddy fields and small ponds. Owing to its dangerous tides and water currents, swimming at the beach is not encouraged.

#2 Yarada Beach

Nestled within the Eastern ghats, Yarada offers one of the most beautiful sunrises over the horizon of the Bay of Bengal. Situated at a distance of over 20km from the city, the ride to the beach is quite tiresome, with ghat roads twisting and turning through the curves of the hills. Owing to the hills towering over the shore, one can find little secret pockets of beaches if they trek over the peaks.

#3 RK Beach

Undoubtedly the most famous beach in the city, RK Beach attracts tourists and locals alike for a leisure evening by the beach. With numerous eateries ranging from 5-star hotels and roadside stalls selling yummy local delicacies, beach roads bustle with activity at the start of dawn. One can plan their visit to RK beach during the annual Navy day celebrations to witness the Naval fleet perform operational drills.

#4 Rushikonda

With its serene and tranquil atmosphere, Rushikonda accommodates a stunning array of resorts, with private beaches, for one to choose from. With shores caressing Rushikonda, adventure sports like surfing, Scuba diving, and Kayaking are popular among these waters. One can also snack on delicious roasted corn or a plate of maggie at the famous shacks of Rushikonda.

#5 Bheemili

Located at around 20 Km from the city center, the Sagara Sangamam of River Gosthani with The Bay of Bengal is what makes Bheemili beach unique. Being an active fishing area, the sight of colourful boats lined up by the shore makes for a perfect Instagram worthy shot.

#6 Mangamaripeta Beach

With thousands of years of wind and sea crashing against the rocky coast, the rocks tend to take up unique shapes. One such structure is The natural arch at Mangamaripeta beach which has become a famous tourist attraction over time. The said beach is located enroute to Bheemili from Rushikonda.

#7 Divis Beach

Operated and run by Divis laboratories, the bridge constructed well into the sea is what attracts people to this beach. Being 35 km away from the city, one can go beach hopping, driving parallel to the shore, and end their trip at Divis Beach.