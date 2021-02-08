In an attempt to boost the surveillance system in the city, Vizag police have recently launched the campaign ‘Mana Illu – Mana Badhyatha.’ Taking a leap forward, the police have issued orders to private establishments to mandatorily set up CCTV cameras in Vizag.

Under 144 Cr PC, a deadline has been given to the private firms to mandatorily install CCTV cameras before 31 March 2021. Strict action will be taken against the firms which do not abide by the guidelines. Relaxations have been issued to smaller establishments, where the choice to set up the cameras rests with the owners.

List of establishments to mandatorily install CCTV cameras in Vizag:

Banks

ATMs

Financial institutions

Jewellery stores

Hotels

Lodges and guest houses

Restaurants

Bars and pubs

Wine shops

Residential apartments

Shopping malls and complexes

Office buildings

Petrol pumps

Supermarkets

Gyms

Sports complexes and stadiums

Cinema halls, theatres, and complexes Educational institutions

Hospitals

Function halls and convention centres

Earlier in January, Visakhapatnam City Police inaugurated a new control room at Kali Mata Temple, Beach Road. The control room had been set up as per the directions of Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha (IPS). The control room, which serves 24 hours a day by an all-women team, will be acting as a liaison to all police personnel on duty from Fishing Harbour to Bheemili. The control room also features equipment that can facilitate communication with any police station within the city limits.

It may be recalled that the Vizag police have also stepped up vigil at temples in the city. Security meetings were also organised with temple committees under several police station limits. Identifying that security arrangements need to be beefed up at temples located in the outskirts, the police appealed to the committees to install CCTV cameras as well as post security personnel.