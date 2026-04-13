ASR district drowning incident, boys swept away tragedy

Close on the heels of a drowning incident in which three girls died at Bunjuvalasa village in ASR district, three boys were swept away in Matsyagedda in Pedabayalu mandal of the same district on April 12.

According to reports, five boys from Panneda village in the mandal went to Matsyagedda (a rivulet) for swimming. While four of them drowned, one managed to come out and shout for help. Nearby fishermen jumped into the water and could save one of them. The remaining three died. The deceased were identified as Harshit (12), Pradeep (11) and Babulu (10).

Following these incidents, the police registered a case and began their investigation.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a woman and her daughter died when a motorbike fell into a roadside gorge in Paderu mandal of ASR district. According to reports, a man, Ramakrishna of Kinchuru village, along with his wife and two daughters, was going on a two-wheeler when the accident occurred.While his wife Sumitra and daughter Tanujarani died on the spot, Ramakrishna and another daughter were injured. The girl’s condition is said to be critical.