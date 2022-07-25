PM Narendra Modi has selected Visakhapatnam to hold the Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047 event on 30 July acknowledging the outstanding performance of Andhra Pradesh in the power sector and implementation of related schemes.

The state is conducting the Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047 program from 25 July to 31 July 2022. PM Modi will be addressing the consumers of various electricity schemes virtually and will be explaining the achievements and vision of the country in the energy sector for the year 2047 when India will celebrate 100 years of Independence.

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has been making the arrangements for the celebrations in all 26 districts of the state as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Special Chief Secretary of Energy Department, K Vijayanand has been appointed as the nodal officer for the event in Visakhapatnam.

The State Energy Department along with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) has finalised the locations to conduct elaborate celebrations.

In a video conference with concerned officials, Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy directed them to make foolproof arrangements for the virtual address of PM Modi with the power beneficiaries of Visakhapatnam. He directed to ensure no infrastructure and connectivity issues hamper the celebrations. He added that AP has been successful in implementing all the Central Government schemes under the power sector including the Integrated Power Development Scheme, electrification of villages and much more. He stressed on the fact that the state has prioritised the energy sector and has taken concrete steps to strengthen it both financially and operationally.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.