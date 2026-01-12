Pawan Kalyan Receives a Global Nod Beyond Cinema

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has achieved a rare global honour. In recognition of his over three decades of dedication, training, research and commitment in martial arts, the actor-turned-politician has been inducted into ‘Kenjutsu’, an ancient art of Japanese swordsmanship.

The 54-year-old actor has been felicitated by the Golden Dragons organisation with the title ‘Tiger of Martial Arts.’

In addition, he has also been awarded the prestigious Fifth Dan (5th Dan) by the Sogo Budo Kanri Kai, one of the most respected authorities in traditional Japanese martial arts. He is also the first Telugu-speaking person to be inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under the lineage of Soke Muramatsu Sensei outside Japan, an honour rarely extended beyond Japanese practitioners.

Having a passion for martial arts, Pawan Kalyan had started practising them even before making a debut in films. He even showcased his skills in martial arts in films like Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, Thammudu and Khushi.

The actor has been trained by renowned Budo authority Hanshi Professor Siddiq Mahmoodi, one of India’s foremost exponents of Japanese martial arts. Under his mentorship, Pawan Kalyan underwent comprehensive instruction in Kendo, attaining a high level of technical proficiency.

