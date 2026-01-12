Special Jansadharan & MEMU trains for the festive season, check schedule!

Keeping the demand of the people in mind, the East Coast Railway is running Jansadharan special trains between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, as well as MEMU special trains between Visakhapatnam and Parvatipuram.

Lalit Bohra, DRM of Waltair division, has made consistent efforts to run these trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Pongal season.

These pairs of trains have all general classes in their composition. People are requested to make use of these special trains.

The train No. 08567 Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada Jansadharan special train leaves Visakhapatnam at 10 a.m. on January 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, and 18 and reaches Vijayawada at 4 p.m. on the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 08568 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Jansadharan Special will depart from Vijayawada at 6:39 p.m. on 12, 13, 14, 16, and 18, and is expected to reach Visakhapatnam at midnight on the same day.

These pairs of trains will stop at various stations, including important stations like Duvvada, Anakapalle, Elamanchili, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, and Gangavaram.

