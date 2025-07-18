Goa – the place every young adult dreams of visiting at least once. It’s more than a holiday spot for many. The beaches, the music, the carefree vibe, everything about Goa is built for stories you’ll tell for years and memories that won’t fade. However, travelling to Goa can quickly turn expensive if you’re not careful. So, if your heart says Goa but your wallet says “think twice,” here’s how you can make a trip to Goa from Vizag without going broke.

Getting to Goa from Vizag – The Economic Route

To reach Goa from Visakhapatnam, the most reliable (and affordable) option is the 18047 Shalimar–Vasco-da-Gama Amaravati Express, the only direct train from Vizag to Goa. It runs four times a week, departing from Vizag at 12:55 PM and reaching Goa at 4:00 PM the next day.

Sleeper Class: Rs 565 (one way)

3rd AC: Rs 1,500 (one way)

Recommended Trip Options

Option 1 (Recommended)

Day 1: Depart from Vizag

Day 2: Arrive in Goa

Day 3 and 4: Explore and relax

Day 5: Begin return journey

Day 6: Reach Vizag

Option 2

Day 1: Depart Vizag

Day 2 and 3: Stay and explore

Day 4: Begin return journey

Day 5: Reach Vizag

Estimated food expense on train: Rs 1,000 (you can carry packed food to save some cash)

For this trip to Goa from Vizag, we’ll go with option 1, and will be travelling by Sleeper Class, perfect for a solo traveller looking to make the most of the journey.

So for a round trip, the ticket price will be: ~ Rs 1,300 (assuming you bring homemade food)

(Note: All of the expenses have been approximated to ease the calculation)

Accommodation

For a budget-conscious stay, All Seasons Guest House & Dorms, just 900 meters from Madgaon Railway Station, is a convenient pick.

The place is clean and safe, with good reviews on websites like Booking.com and Agoda, making it a perfect place for solo travellers who just need a good place to rest.

Cost per night: ~ Rs 350

We’ll be staying in the accommodation for 3 nights and 2 days, which works out to Rs 1,400. With GST and taxes, for an ideal scenario, we will be approximating our accommodation expense to Rs 2,000.

Local Transportation

Renting a bicycle is one of the most economical ways to get around. It saves you from expensive taxis and the hassle of fueling a motorbike. Andrew’s Bicycle Rentals & Electric Cycles in Madgaon offers solid options located just 20 minutes away from the accommodation.

Bicycle Rental: Rs 300/day

Total (for 3.5 days): Rs 1,200

Besides saving money, cycling lets you explore Goa at your own pace, and it’s a unique experience on its own.

Food & Daily Expenses – Eating Well Without Overspending

Goa is full of affordable food options if you avoid touristy spots. Street food, local eateries, and simple thalis can keep you well-fed without denting your wallet. You can also carry some fruits and dry snacks from home to save a little extra.

Assuming you spend around Rs 700 per day, for 1 half-day and 2 full days, your total food expense comes to approximately Rs 2,000.

For any sudden and unforeseen expenses, we will have a contingency fund of Rs 1000. Which we can spend later, if not used.

Activities – Making the Most of Your Time in Goa

Goa is packed with lively streets, heritage walks, serene churches, and hidden gems that can bring you joy without ripping your wallet. Here is a list of activities that you can do in Goa.

Must-Do Free & Low-Cost Experiences:

Fontainhas (Latin Quarter): Stroll the colorful Portuguese lanes (Free)

South Goa Beaches: Colva, Benaulim, Betalbatim, peaceful and perfect for solo exploration (Free)

Chandor Heritage Walk: Old Goan houses and stories (Free/Donation)

Goa State Museum: Entry fee is Rs 100

Rachol Seminary & Church: A historic visit (Free)

Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church: An Iconic spot worth a visit (Rs 20)

Three Kings Chapel Sunset Point: Perfect end to a day (Free)

Optional Experiences, If You’ve Got Some Budget Left

If everything goes as planned and you haven’t dipped into your contingency fund, why not treat yourself?

Kayaking in the Backwaters: Rs 350-Rs 400 per session

Souvenir Shopping at Local Markets: Around Rs 500-Rs 700

Feni Tasting (Local Goan Spirit): Rs 200

For the whole Goa trip from Vizag, you’ll be spending around Rs 7000 for travel, stay, and food. And if you feel like trying a few activities or adding some extras, Rs 10,000 should comfortably cover it, making a budget trip to Goa from Vizag very doable.

So, travel smart, spend wisely, and remember, a great trip isn’t about how much you spend, but how much you live it.

