A group of women in Vizag physically assaulted four young men, alleging that they filmed secret intimate videos of the women. While the investigation was held, there was no concrete proof of the videos.

This incident occurred at a girls’ hostel and a lodge within the Dwarka Nagar jurisdiction. Based on the report given by the women, they believed that the men had allegedly recorded secret videos from the girls’ bathrooms in the hostels in Vizag. The situation escalated when a woman screamed about the men recording intimate videos and photos of her and another woman according to the witnesses present at the scene.

The footage of the altercation was leaked online which showed the women attacking the men. In the footage one of the women said that the men ‘promised to leave the lodge today’ and while the women were cursing, the men requested them to ‘talk like a girl.’

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dwarka Nagar A Narasimha Murthy, stated that an elaborate investigation was held but no videos or photos were found on the accused men’s mobile phones. He further commented that the women were concerned about being filmed inappropriately and a miscommunication occurred. Hence the investigation concluded without firm proof, there was no case registered.

