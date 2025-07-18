The Visakhapatnam City Police have launched an investigation into a suspected organ sale racket after a suspicious incident at a city hotel led them to track a man from Odisha, allegedly involved in the illegal kidney trade.

The case came to light on June 30, when hotel staff alerted Fourth Town Police after overhearing a conversation between two guests, K Rangababu and Yeshu Raju from Eluru, discussing a plan to sell a kidney. Acting promptly, the police questioned the duo and uncovered details pointing towards a larger network.

Investigations revealed that the hotel room had been booked by a man named Anand, reportedly from Odisha. Records showed that Anand had previously booked rooms at the same hotel in January and May this year. While guests used the room in January, it remained unused and unpaid in May, a detail that raised suspicion of potential illegal activities.

The police suspect that Anand, claiming to be a doctor, may have been operating as a middleman or coordinator in a kidney sale operation. A team has been dispatched to Odisha to question him and verify his credentials.

Police have registered a case under Section 318 of the IPC (concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body, typically applied to cases involving concealment or illegal transactions relating to human organs. The Commissioner of Police, Sankhabrata Bagchi, stated that further action would follow based on Anand’s interrogation and confirmation of his professional background.

While no illegal transplant has been confirmed in this case, authorities are treating the matter seriously, citing previous incidents in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states involving organ trade rackets.

This case of suspected kidney sale remains under active investigation, and a team has been sent to Odisha to investigate whether Anand is a bona fide doctor or a fake. Police have urged the public to report any suspicious offers related to organ donation and reminded that all organ transplants are strictly regulated under the law.

Also read: Resumption of two major connectivity projects of Visakhapatnam was discussed

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.