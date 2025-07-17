MP M Sribharat and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao met National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman Santhosh Kumar Yadav in New Delhi to discuss the revival of two major connectivity projects in Visakhapatnam. These are:

The Gangavaram Port to NH-16 road via Tungalam, which has been long delayed, and

A high-speed corridor linking Visakhapatnam city to the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport

Though a Detailed Project Report (DPR) regarding Gangavaram Port to NH-16 connectivity has already been submitted, the project was halted.

The delay has severely impacted port logistics and urban traffic alike. Gangavaram Port’s daily cargo volume is expected to more than double, going from 2,500 trucks to over 6,000, making the current freight path via Gajuwaka (which cuts through congested residential zones) no longer viable.

The proposed road alignment, developed after detailed feasibility and environmental assessments, offers a smarter solution. It runs primarily through industrial and railway lands, ensuring minimal displacement, while offering a direct and high-capacity logistics corridor between the port and NH-16.

In addition to the road, Sribharat and Srinivasa Rao urged NHAI to accelerate plans to extend grade-separated flyovers and highway infrastructure toward the Bhogapuram International Airport, a greenfield airport poised to serve as a major eastern gateway.

The proposed upgrades would connect the city, the port, and the airport through an uninterrupted corridor, supporting Visakhapatnam’s vision to emerge as a multi-modal logistics and aviation hub. The leaders stressed that Bhogapuram’s connectivity must match the scale and standards of modern airports across the country.

NHAI Chairman Santhosh Kumar Yadav acknowledged the concerns and assured the delegation that both the Gangavaram Port–NH-16 corridor and the Bhogapuram access road proposals would be reviewed with priority. He stated that sanctioning, clearances, and planning would be fast-tracked wherever possible to resume the connectivity projects in Visakhapatnam.

