All government high schools in AP will have computer labs and internet facilities.

Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who had a review meeting with the officials of the departments of School Education, Skill Development and Training and Intermediate of AP, on 17 July, directed them to ensure the provision of facilities.

The Minister, who recently conducted a location review of the three departments. said that the Board of Secondary Education should be reorganised and experts should be roped in. A board meeting should be held, and the officials should be instructed to undertake STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) activities for students in government schools through Atal Tinkering Labs.

The Minister also said that steps should be taken to launch the skill portal from 1 September. The post of District Employment Creation Officer should be changed to District Employment Creation and Skill Development Officer. He said that job fairs and skill training programmes should be organised to provide employment to the youth.

These key changes in government high schools in AP will prove to be beneficial for students for learning and developing the job market.

