Some of the participating companies include Tech Mahindra, Concentrix, Miracle Software Systems, Dixon, Study Connect, Fruges IT Services, Quess, Deccan, Varun Motors, Apollo Pharmacy, Hyundai Mobis, Kia Motors, Daikin, Vision India, and JOST.

Eligibility:

Unemployed youth from the district who meet the following criteria are encouraged to attend:

Educational qualification: 10th pass, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma, Any Degree, B Tech, or specialisations such as Electrical Energy Systems and Industrial Engineering.

Age limit: 18 to 30 years.

Selected candidates may be posted in Visakhapatnam and other locations. Spot registrations will be available at the venue, so interested candidates can walk in and register directly on the day of the event. Alternatively, those interested can register here. The mega job mela will be held from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on 19th July at Datapro Computers Pvt Ltd’s campus in Dwarkanagar, Visakhapatnam (Door no 47-9-10, Dwarkanagar 3rd Lane, Opposite Bez Krishna Hotel).

